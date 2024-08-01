QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) The Population Council has called upon media to play a pivotal role in urging both Federal and provincial governments to ensure the availability of inclusive, disaggregated data.

This data is essential for crafting informed policies and implementing them effectively, ultimately achieving sustainable population growth and fostering a resilient and equitable future for all citizens.

This call to action was a key topic of discussion during the Media Coalition Meeting organized by the Population Council with the support of UNFPA in Islamabad. The Media Coalition on Population, comprising journalists from major media outlets across Pakistan, periodically highlights the cross-sectoral impact of rapid population growth to raise awareness and hold governments accountable for the well-being of the people.

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Ali Mir, Senior Director Programs, Population Council, emphasized the pivotal role of the media in advocating for the regular availability of disaggregated data based on age, sex, disability, geography, and economic status.

He stated, "With targeted interventions based on robust data, we can ensure that everyone is counted and accounted for, as each individual plays a vital role in national development." He stressed the importance of data utilization for effective policymaking, highlighting the need for a nuanced approach to address diverse population needs. Dr. Mir also introduced this year's World Population Day theme, "Embracing the Power of Inclusive Data Towards a Resilient and Equitable Future for All," underscoring the significance of comprehensive and accessible data in formulating effective population policies.

Ikram ul Ahad, Deputy Manager Communication, Population Council, presented the latest Census 2023 data, emphasizing the need for Pakistan to follow the example of neighboring Muslim countries that have successfully lowered their fertility rates.

He noted, "The SDG targets for education, health, nutrition, a sustainable environment, and gender equality cannot be achieved without implementation of data-driven strategies."

He urged journalists to highlight data gaps to ensure the timely availability of national-level data for informed policymaking aimed at achieving sustainable population growth. He also emphasized the importance of enrolling out-of-school children, especially girls, increasing female labor force participation, and empowering women, which will remain a challenge with current high fertility rates.

Ummi Kalsoom, Communication Officer, Population Council, shared data on Pakistan's progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). "Population growth and SDGs are intrinsically linked, with 12 out of 17 SDGs directly related to population growth. A decline in fertility and sustainable population growth could significantly help Pakistan achieve all the SDGs," she explained. Kalsoom stressed the need for consistent media coverage to highlight data gaps and urged Media Coalition members to ensure periodic data availability.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Jameel Ahmed, Program Specialist UNFPA, called for a comprehensive strategy prioritizing family planning to achieve SDGs. “People-centric development cannot be realized without the timely provision of disaggregated public data, which is crucial for developing nuanced and well-informed policies” He added. Dr Jameel also emphasized the media's pivotal role in advocating for voluntary family planning.

Meeting participants committed to leveraging the media as a powerful tool to advocate for increased data accessibility, essential for governments to develop and implement comprehensive family planning policies. Such policies and their effective implementation are crucial for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and other national development goals.

APP/ask