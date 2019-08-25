UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mediation Sans Kashmiris' Approval Not Acceptable: AJK President.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

Mediation sans Kashmiris' approval not acceptable: AJK President.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :, Aug 25 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has categorically rejected any mediation or diplomatic solution to Kashmir issue without the will of Kashmiri brothers and sisters who had lost their near and dear and home and hearth for the freedom of their motherland from lo g Indian subjugation.

Talking to a 25-member delegation of journalists Aiwan-e-Sadr i. the State's metroplis on Sunday, he said that media had a great role to play by apprisig the international community of the agonies of the Kashmiri brethren currently besieged in the held territory.

Paying tributes to electronic and print media for projecting the Kashmir cause on the international level, he urged them to keep up the momentum and also play their valuable role in inculcating unity and cohesion among the nation on the Kashmir issue.

The AJK president said that the target of hatred being spread by India was not the people of Jammu and Kashmir alone but Pakistan also.

"India is threatening to impose war and even using nuclear weapons against Pakistan," he said adding that in these circumstances, Pakistan's first priority should be to save the lives of besieged Kashmiri people who are the frontline defenders of Pakistan.

Sardar Masood Khan said that besides using all global forums to rescue the Kashmiri people, Pakistan will have to activate the Pakistani and Kashmiri community across the world, and to task them to motivate the international public opinion through holding rallies and demonstrations in support of Kashmiri people in all important capitals. At the same time, he maintained that Pakistan will also have to focus on the defense of its geographical frontiers in the wake of threats of war being hurled by the Indian rulers.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Nuclear Jammu Same Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Media All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

2 hours ago

ADGM admits 4th RegLab cohort

2 hours ago

60 international diplomats receive training at Emi ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Khalifa extends invitation to Kazakh Presid ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.