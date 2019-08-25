Mediation sans Kashmiris' approval not acceptable: AJK President.

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :, Aug 25 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has categorically rejected any mediation or diplomatic solution to Kashmir issue without the will of Kashmiri brothers and sisters who had lost their near and dear and home and hearth for the freedom of their motherland from lo g Indian subjugation.

Talking to a 25-member delegation of journalists Aiwan-e-Sadr i. the State's metroplis on Sunday, he said that media had a great role to play by apprisig the international community of the agonies of the Kashmiri brethren currently besieged in the held territory.

Paying tributes to electronic and print media for projecting the Kashmir cause on the international level, he urged them to keep up the momentum and also play their valuable role in inculcating unity and cohesion among the nation on the Kashmir issue.

The AJK president said that the target of hatred being spread by India was not the people of Jammu and Kashmir alone but Pakistan also.

"India is threatening to impose war and even using nuclear weapons against Pakistan," he said adding that in these circumstances, Pakistan's first priority should be to save the lives of besieged Kashmiri people who are the frontline defenders of Pakistan.

Sardar Masood Khan said that besides using all global forums to rescue the Kashmiri people, Pakistan will have to activate the Pakistani and Kashmiri community across the world, and to task them to motivate the international public opinion through holding rallies and demonstrations in support of Kashmiri people in all important capitals. At the same time, he maintained that Pakistan will also have to focus on the defense of its geographical frontiers in the wake of threats of war being hurled by the Indian rulers.