Medic tests positive for Coronovirus

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A doctor of Rural Health Centre (RHC) Machiwal tested positive for Novel Coronovirus, said an official of health department on Tuesday.

He informed that Dr Tehreem was tested positive besides 23 other patients during 24 hours.

Among others Municipal officer of Municipal Corporation M. Waqas and 15 staffers of police, education and health departments contacted virus, he said adding that as many as 648 people have recovered from the global pandemic so far.