"Medical Aesthetic Awareness" Seminar On Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 10:29 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi (UoK) will organize a public awareness lecture on “Medical Aesthetic Awareness and Everyday Care for a Healthier Pakistan” in the lecture hall of the L.E.J. National Science Information Center on Wednesday (September 03) at 10 AM.
According to a spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, the public awareness lecture is being jointly organized by the Dr. Panjwani Center and Sindh Innovation Research and education Network (SIREN)
Dr. Taseem Kausar, consultant Gynecologist, Aesthetic Physician, and CEO and Founder of Dr. Tasneem’s Clinic and Institute of Health, Karachi, and Dr. Sana Adeel, Consultant Dermatologist, will deliver the public awareness lecture. Health professionals, students, research scholars, and staff will attend the program.
