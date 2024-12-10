Open Menu

Medical And Screening Camp Organized At LUMHS Public School Jamshoro

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Medical and screening camp organized at LUMHS Public School Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Under the special directives of the Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Professor Dr Ikram Din Ujjan, a one-day community outreach program, including a medical and screening camp was organized at LUMHS Public school.

The camp featured a team of specialist doctors, including Dr Ilyas Siddiqui, Dr Gulzar Usman, Dr Faiza Memon, Dr Farhan Shaikh, Dr Aamir Ramzan, Dr Wali Muhammad Nizamani and Dr Ali Raza Rao, who conducted comprehensive health check-ups for students.

Over 250 students underwent general health check-ups, eye screenings and evaluations of their weight, height and overall growth. Sessions on hand hygiene practices were also conducted.

Additionally, hemoglobin (HB) tests were performed for students with signs of anemia and ophthalmologists examined the children’s eyesight.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the camp, the Vice Chancellor Dr Ikram Din Ujjan emphasized the university's commitment to serving the community across Sindh. He stated, "Healthy children are the foundation of a healthy nation. Along with their education, we must also prioritize their basic health needs."

On this occasion, gifts were distributed among the children with the support of a partner organization. The camp was also visited by notable faculty members, including Professor Dr Munawar Alam Ansari, Professor Muzaffar Shaikh and Professor Abbas Memon, among others.

