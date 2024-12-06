Medical And Veterinary Camps Organized In Village Of Islamkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Livestock Department Tharparkar, in collaboration with the Health Department, organized a medical and veterinary camp in the village of Banbhan Tobho near Islamkot.
The event was inaugurated by Dr. Ghulam Haider Samejo, Chairman of the District Council Tharparkar and President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tharparkar, along with Director Animal Husbandry Dr. Riaz Ahmed Abbasi and Deputy Director Dr. Ajay Kumar Roopani.
Addressing the participants, Dr. Ghulam Haider Samejo highlighted the significance of livestock in the livelihood of Tharparkar’s residents and emphasized the need for more such camps across all union councils.
Dr. Riaz Ahmed Abbasi noted that agriculture and livestock contribute 60% to the country’s GDP, underlining the department's efforts to boost milk and meat production nationwide.
Dr. Ajay Kumar Roopani added that the livestock department maintains close contact with cattle farmers and had deployed mobile teams across the seven talukas of the district. These teams visit villages to provide veterinary care and protect animals from seasonal diseases. According to a handout issued on Friday, during the event, shields were also presented to farmers of outstanding livestock.
In the medical camp, 1,283 patients were treated and provided with free medicines, while a total of 26,358 animals were treated in veterinary camp.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Newly appointed teachers received orders in ceremony6 minutes ago
-
Secretary wants Layyah forests cleared of encroachments6 minutes ago
-
Tank police set up telecommunication wireless control room6 minutes ago
-
Policemen warned against corrupt practices6 minutes ago
-
Quran Khawani for late PMS officer held6 minutes ago
-
Tarar, Meta’s global head discuss digital child safety6 minutes ago
-
Leader of Opposition in KPPA Dr. Ibad congratulates Governor Kundi on successful APC16 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills in country’s upper parts16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to restore student unions through legislation: PA told26 minutes ago
-
13 drug pushers held26 minutes ago
-
Expert advises precautions as respiratory illnesses surge with cold snap26 minutes ago
-
IUB academic council meets26 minutes ago