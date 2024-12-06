Open Menu

Medical And Veterinary Camps Organized In Village Of Islamkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Livestock Department Tharparkar, in collaboration with the Health Department, organized a medical and veterinary camp in the village of Banbhan Tobho near Islamkot.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Ghulam Haider Samejo, Chairman of the District Council Tharparkar and President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tharparkar, along with Director Animal Husbandry Dr. Riaz Ahmed Abbasi and Deputy Director Dr. Ajay Kumar Roopani.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Ghulam Haider Samejo highlighted the significance of livestock in the livelihood of Tharparkar’s residents and emphasized the need for more such camps across all union councils.

Dr. Riaz Ahmed Abbasi noted that agriculture and livestock contribute 60% to the country’s GDP, underlining the department's efforts to boost milk and meat production nationwide.

Dr. Ajay Kumar Roopani added that the livestock department maintains close contact with cattle farmers and had deployed mobile teams across the seven talukas of the district. These teams visit villages to provide veterinary care and protect animals from seasonal diseases. According to a handout issued on Friday, during the event, shields were also presented to farmers of outstanding livestock.

In the medical camp, 1,283 patients were treated and provided with free medicines, while a total of 26,358 animals were treated in veterinary camp.

