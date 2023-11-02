Open Menu

Medical Bike Service Of Rescue 1122 To Be Inaugurated Soon In Dera: Awais Babar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Awais Babar on Thursday said that medical bike service would be launched in the district soon to ensure timely emergency services to people.

He said that the medical bike service was being launched in line with special instructions of Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khatir Ahmed to further improve the services of the emergency service for the people of the district.

He expressed these views while sharing monthly performance of the Rescue 1122 in the district.

He said the motorcycle services would ensure timely emergency services to patients in narrow streets at congested areas besides traffic jams etc.

He said that service would be equipped with all necessary first aid equipments and medicines and act as a first responder as soon as an emergency call was received.

Commenting on the monthly performance, he said Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 601 emergencies within seven minutes and fifteen seconds average response time across the district during the last month.

He said as many as 640 victims were provided first medical aid and subsequently shifted them to hospitals. He said the emergencies included 443 medical, 126 road traffic accidents, 15 fire eruption, 11 bullet injury or fight, , one cylinder blast and wall collapsing and five were recoveries-related emergencies.

He said a total of 102782 calls were received by the emergency service, but 82175 of them were fake or irrelevant.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, in which 68 patients shifted to various hospitals.

During this period, he said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for employees of different organizations.

