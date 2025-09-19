Medical Board Constituted For Monkeypox Patient At LGH
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A medical board has been constituted at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to oversee the treatment of a monkeypox patient, Rahmat Ali.
The board was formed on Friday with the approval of Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, and an official notification was issued by Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain.
Headed by Prof. Dr. Atif Shehzad, Head of the Dermatology Department, the board comprises Prof. Dr. Akif Dilshad (Gastroenterology), Prof. Dr. Khurram Saleem (Medical Unit III), Prof. Dr. Nazish Saqlain (Pathology), and Dr.
Adnan Masood (Additional MS).
The board will conduct daily clinical evaluations of the patient and submit regular reports on his condition, treatment progress, and recovery status to the Medical Superintendent.
Dr. Faryad Hussain has directed strict implementation of all Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols at the hospital. Meanwhile, Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal emphasized that all healthcare professionals involved must strictly adhere to safety guidelines.
In accordance with the Punjab Government’s policy, all medical services are being provided to the patient free of cost.
Recent Stories
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IPO-Pakistan launches complaint management system3 minutes ago
-
Medical board constituted for monkeypox patient at LGH3 minutes ago
-
SPSC Chairman apprises Chief Minister of performance3 minutes ago
-
Health department achieved 26% target in four days of HPV drive3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt decides to establish Suthra Punjab Authority3 minutes ago
-
Sindh, Federal Govt agree to formulate national wheat policy13 minutes ago
-
Misbah Khar invites Ireland to inaugural Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ conference13 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact signals shift in Middle East security architecture13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari14 minutes ago
-
British Council, HEC, MoITT hold consultative session to enhance IT graduates’ employability23 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab, Beautification of Cities campaigns in full swing23 minutes ago
-
4-member gang involved in bank customers’ robberies busted23 minutes ago