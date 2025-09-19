Medical board constituted for monkeypox patient at LGH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A medical board has been constituted at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to oversee the treatment of a monkeypox patient, Rahmat Ali.

The board was formed on Friday with the approval of Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, and an official notification was issued by Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain.

Headed by Prof. Dr. Atif Shehzad, Head of the Dermatology Department, the board comprises Prof. Dr. Akif Dilshad (Gastroenterology), Prof. Dr. Khurram Saleem (Medical Unit III), Prof. Dr. Nazish Saqlain (Pathology), and Dr.

Adnan Masood (Additional MS).

The board will conduct daily clinical evaluations of the patient and submit regular reports on his condition, treatment progress, and recovery status to the Medical Superintendent.

Dr. Faryad Hussain has directed strict implementation of all Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols at the hospital. Meanwhile, Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal emphasized that all healthcare professionals involved must strictly adhere to safety guidelines.

In accordance with the Punjab Government’s policy, all medical services are being provided to the patient free of cost.