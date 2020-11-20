Medical board constitutes to conduct post-mortem of ASI

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :A medical board was constituted on Friday to conduct the postmortem of ASI Bilal Wassan of Khairpur Police who was found dead in mysterious circumstances.

His burnt body was recovered from his private Vigo vehicle near Shah Abdul Latif University Police Station, Khairpur.

Meanwhile, a forensic team inspected the crime scene on Thursday night , examined the vehicle and acquired evidence from the spot.

Khairpur Police arrested Faraz Rajput, the son of the well known petrol dealer Zahid Hussain Rajput, on the suspicion of his involvement in the murder.

SSP Khairpur Captain (Retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said that an investigation was under way to resolve the police officer's murder.