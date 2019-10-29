Medical board examines Nawaz Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A medical board, formed by the Punjab government, coducted check-up of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital on Tuesday.

The board examined medical reports of the former premier and reviewed medicines, being given to him.

In the light of the medical reports, and health condition of Nawaz Sharif, the board suggested medicines for him.