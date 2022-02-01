ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that medical board was not satisfied with the test reports of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif was taking healthy diets in London despite having multiple diseases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Heavy diet plan like Pizza never recommended for unhealthy patients, he opined.

Nawaz Sharif, he said was playing tactics by sending medical reports of a doctor from United States. The Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders had faced humiliation over Qatari letters, he said adding that Ex Prime Minister was joking with medical board by sending strange reports of his health.

In reply to a question about reshuffling of FIA officers, he said the investigation officers were not going anywhere. He said the FIA Officers would continue investigation process against sugar mafia.