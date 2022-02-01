UrduPoint.com

Medical Board Not Satisfied With Nawaz's Reports: Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Medical Board not satisfied with Nawaz's reports: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that medical board was not satisfied with the test reports of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif was taking healthy diets in London despite having multiple diseases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Heavy diet plan like Pizza never recommended for unhealthy patients, he opined.

Nawaz Sharif, he said was playing tactics by sending medical reports of a doctor from United States. The Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders had faced humiliation over Qatari letters, he said adding that Ex Prime Minister was joking with medical board by sending strange reports of his health.

In reply to a question about reshuffling of FIA officers, he said the investigation officers were not going anywhere. He said the FIA Officers would continue investigation process against sugar mafia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Doctor London United States Federal Investigation Agency Muslim TV From

Recent Stories

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Ag ..

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Agreements at UNSC - Foreign Min ..

42 minutes ago
 France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expe ..

France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expelled

42 minutes ago
 Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine Wi ..

Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine With Macron Next

43 minutes ago
 Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Preven ..

Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Prevent 'New Cold War' - Orban

43 minutes ago
 All US federal prisons locked down after deadly br ..

All US federal prisons locked down after deadly brawl

44 minutes ago
 Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as ..

Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as witnesses in Noor Mukadam cas ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>