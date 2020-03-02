UrduPoint.com
Medical Board Rejects Nawaz's Health Reports: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Mon 02nd March 2020

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should come back to Pakistan to face the cases as medical board had rejected his health reports

The government and court granted the permission to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad on certain terms and conditions that he would provide details of all medical reports from London but he had not provided regular reports for verification, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said medical board of comprising 10 doctors had presented report of the former prime minister without any influence while the government had provided all best medical treatment to him on the board recommendations.

She said the previous governments had registered all the corruption cases against each other rather than the incumbent government.

Replying to a question, she said the provincial government had disbursed the health cards among 36 districts in which 5.2 million families were taking benefits.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the jobs had been given to youth on merit in the health department.

Replying to another question, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in freedom of speech and did not impose any sanctions on media.

