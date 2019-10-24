UrduPoint.com
Medical Board To Decide Regarding Nawaz's Health: Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Thursday said medical board would decide regarding the treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

There was no political victimization at any level regarding ailing condition of Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would provide best medical treatment to him, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Nawaz Sharif was confining in jail on corruption charges according to the decision of the court and not by the incumbent government.

He said all kinds of best medical facilities were being provided to Nawaz Sharif, adding his disease remedy was available in the country.

To a question, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was planning to march just to avoid accountability process against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari but they would not be successful in their nefarious designs.

The special assistant said during so-called Azadi March, the protection of people of the federal capital was the top most priority of the PTI government it would take action against violators as per law.

