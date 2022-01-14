Medical board to examine Nawaz reports: Hasaan

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the Punjab government has formed a special board for examining the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the Punjab government has formed a special board for examining the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif.

In his tweet on Friday, he said that a nine-member medical board comprising senior professors had been constituted in the light of the decision of the Federal cabinet.

The board would submit its report in five days, he added.

The board would give its expert opinion to the Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education regarding Nawaz Sharif's return to the country.