Medical camp at Central Jail Larkana organized in connection with Marak e Haq

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) On the special instructions of the Secretary of Health and the Director-General of Health Sindh, District Health Officer Larkana, Dr. Shaukat Ali Abro, organized a medical camp at Central Jail Larkana on Saturday in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

Inmates were given various medical tests, check-ups and provided with free treatment facilities.

In this regard, another medical camp was set up at Taluka Hospital Ratodero in collaboration with the District Health Officer and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University. The public underwent various medical tests, received free check-ups and were provided with free medicines.