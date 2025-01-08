Medical Camp, Expo On Diabetes Held At IUB
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A two-day symposium, free medical camp and expo on diabetes prevention and treatment was organised by the Directorate of Women’s Healthcare Center and Maternity Home, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran inaugurated the free medical camp and expo at the Women’s Health Center, Baghdad ul-Jadeed Campus. Vice Chancellor Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum was also present. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran appreciated the organizing of seminars and activities to make the faculty, employees, and students aware of diabetes and its complications.
Meanwhile, the symposium was addressed by Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Mazhar Ayaz, Vice Chancellor Govt. Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Prof. Dr. Munir Azhar Chaudhry, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Dr. Jahanzaib Khan, Dr. Sohail Ahmed, Dr. Samina Ijaz and Dr. Sheikh Safina Sadiq.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders
‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..
Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..
Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..
Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Key dacoit from home burglary gang nabbed2 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora appreciates Sufi festival organisation2 minutes ago
-
LESCO devises plan to address meters shortage issue2 minutes ago
-
Over 74,000 service requests received via ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ app2 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of kite flying2 minutes ago
-
Medical camp, expo on diabetes held at IUB2 minutes ago
-
Good news for LDA City allottees soon: DG2 minutes ago
-
Modern techniques for food security stressed3 minutes ago
-
KP Governor appoints nominees on Senate, syndicate of public sector varsities3 minutes ago
-
13 killed, 1,356 injured in Punjab road accidents12 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to ensure optimum healthcare facilities to people: PM12 minutes ago
-
Arora seeks report on firing incident12 minutes ago