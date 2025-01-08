Open Menu

Medical Camp, Expo On Diabetes Held At IUB

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A two-day symposium, free medical camp and expo on diabetes prevention and treatment was organised by the Directorate of Women’s Healthcare Center and Maternity Home, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran inaugurated the free medical camp and expo at the Women’s Health Center, Baghdad ul-Jadeed Campus. Vice Chancellor Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum was also present. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran appreciated the organizing of seminars and activities to make the faculty, employees, and students aware of diabetes and its complications.

Meanwhile, the symposium was addressed by Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Mazhar Ayaz, Vice Chancellor Govt. Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Prof. Dr. Munir Azhar Chaudhry, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Dr. Jahanzaib Khan, Dr. Sohail Ahmed, Dr. Samina Ijaz and Dr. Sheikh Safina Sadiq.

