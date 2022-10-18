Medical Camp For Dengue-malaria Patients On Oct 21
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 11:06 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A free medical camp would be organized by Bhai Khan welfare association for dengue-malaria patients at Bhai Khan Chaarhi near Mukhi House on 21st October (Friday) at 3 pm.
According to a hand issued on Tuesday, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.
Lalaa Jaffer would inaugurate medical camp while eminent doctors will check the patients and provide free medicines.