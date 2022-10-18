Medical camp for dengue-malaria patients on Oct 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A free medical camp would be organized by Bhai Khan welfare association for dengue-malaria patients at Bhai Khan Chaarhi near Mukhi House on 21st October (Friday) at 3 pm.

According to a hand issued on Tuesday, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Lalaa Jaffer would inaugurate medical camp while eminent doctors will check the patients and provide free medicines.