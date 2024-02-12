Medical camp held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A one-day free medical camp was organized by Al-Khidmat Foundation

at Al-Khidmat Fatima Jameel Hospital here on Monday.

On this occasion, a large number of men and women from the area visited

the camp and received medical facility.

Experienced doctors provided their services

to patients in the camp.

Patron Al Khidmat Fatima Jameel Hospital Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali said that Al Khidmat

Foundation was playing its role not only in Pakistan but also abroad.