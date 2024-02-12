Medical Camp Held
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A one-day free medical camp was organized by Al-Khidmat Foundation
at Al-Khidmat Fatima Jameel Hospital here on Monday.
On this occasion, a large number of men and women from the area visited
the camp and received medical facility.
Experienced doctors provided their services
to patients in the camp.
Patron Al Khidmat Fatima Jameel Hospital Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali said that Al Khidmat
Foundation was playing its role not only in Pakistan but also abroad.
