Medical camp held at police Lines to mark World Cancer Day

Bahawalpur Range Police on Tuesday observed World Cancer Day by organizing a medical camp at Police Lines here on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur Range Police on Tuesday observed World Cancer Day by organizing a medical camp at Police Lines here on Tuesday.

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf attended the camp.

Police officers and personnel donated blood at the camp. The participants were also apprised of cancer at the camp.