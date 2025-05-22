Open Menu

Medical Camp Held At Sialkot University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Medical camp held at Sialkot University

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences, under the supervision of Dean Dr Tanvir Ali Khan Sherwani, along with the Blood Donor and Medical Aid Society of the University of Sialkot (USKT), organised a one-day medical camp.

Vice Chancellor Prof. (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur- Rahman inaugurated the camp, accompanied by the dean, directors, Faculty members, and students. He visited stalls, interacted with participants, and asked technical questions related to resonance, MRI, and nuclear medicine, encouraging students to understand these concepts through practical learning.

He inspected digital and analog medical devices, emphasized the proper use of medical equipment, and highlighted the importance of checking instruments before use. He also advised the Environmental Society of USKT to launch a heat advisory campaign on campus for the summer season.

The Vice Chancellor also appreciated the efforts of students, encouraged them to speak kindly with patients and motivated the Blood Donor Society to organize more regular meetings and seminars.

The camp offered a range of following free healthcare services to the community including medicine distribution, assessment and management of musculoskeletal disorders, blood tests and X-rays and ultrasounds, personalized free diet chart plans.

Juice and shake stalls were set up to provide refreshments and promote health awareness, along with games where students could win free diet consultations. Brochures highlighting the role and benefits of physiotherapy were distributed among attendees.

