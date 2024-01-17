Open Menu

Medical Camp Held At UoS:

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Medical Camp held at UoS:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A large number of patients availed the facility of free medication at a medical camp

organized by University Medical Complex and Research Center, University

of Sargodha.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas inaugurated the camp while

Director UMC&RC Professor Dr Muhammad Sher and Principal College of

Pharmacy Professor Dr Usman Minhas were also present.

Various medical experts, including specialists and dentists, participated in the

camp. Experts conducted check-ups related to diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure,

dental issues, women's health problems, skin diseases and children's issues.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas appreciated the step and said

living a healthy life was a fundamental right for every individual.

