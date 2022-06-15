Medical camp held for cattle under SIADP

(@FahadShabbir)

District Administration North Waziristan Wednesday arranged a medical camp for cattle in Kot Paryat and Satar Sarobi of Tehsil Doasli under Special Integrated Area Development Package (SIADP).

The camp was also attended by Project Manager SIADP, Muhammad Noor, Assistant Director Livestock, Ahmad Rehman and veterinary staff.

Veterinary staff examined a total of 336 cattle and provided livestock owners free medicines to treat their animals. Owners were also given orientation about different diseases of livestock and preventive measures.

Locals appreciated the efforts of SIADP team and district administration to hold free medical camp for cattle and suggested that these camps should also be held in far flung areas of the district.