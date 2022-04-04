Medical camp held in Speen Wam

(@FahadShabbir)

Administration North Waziristan, Headquarters Seven Division and District Health Officer North Waziristan jointly held a medical camp in Rural Health Center (RHC) Speen Wam in which specialist doctors examined the patients and distributed free medicines.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Administration North Waziristan, Headquarters Seven Division and District Health Officer North Waziristan jointly held a medical camp in Rural Health Center (RHC) Speen Wam in which specialist doctors examined the patients and distributed free medicines.

A total of 852 patients were examined at the camp. It may be recalled that this series of medical camps in remote areas has been going on regularly for the last two months, which is well received by the people and the people of different areas are demanding the holding of such camps in their respective areas.

The district administration has vowed to continue such camps for the people of remote areas.