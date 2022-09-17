UrduPoint.com

Medical Camp, Mobile Laboratory For Flood Affectees

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Medical camp, mobile laboratory for flood affectees

District Administration, People's Primary Healthcare Initiative(PPHI) has set up a medical camp with a mobile laboratory in the tent city for rain/flood victims at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto municipal stadium Larkana, on Saturday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :District Administration, People's Primary Healthcare Initiative(PPHI) has set up a medical camp with a mobile laboratory in the tent city for rain/flood victims at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto municipal stadium Larkana, on Saturday.

In which doctors specializing in various diseases are treating the people living in the tent city and giving them free medicines.

Doctors and paramedical staff in the camp examined hundreds of patients and tested them for malaria, gastroenteritis, diarrhea and other diseases and provided them with free medicines if the cases were positive.

On this occasion, the doctors said that the people living in the camps often have complaints of malaria, gastroenteritis, diarrhea and vomiting, for which we are giving free medicines after checking them.

They said that malaria and other diseases were increasing after rains. They also said that the patients were being tested for malaria and other diseases.

In this regard, UNICEF and the social organization HANDS have started a program called "Wash Flood Emergency Response 2022" in Tent city with the support of the Sindh Government, under which clean drinking water will be provided to the people living in Khema Basti.

For this, clean water tanks have been installed at various places in the tent settlement, from where people are drinking water, apart from this, provision has been made for food and drinking water for the flood/rain victims living here and the Municipal Corporation has taken care of any untoward incident, a fire brigade vehicle has also been deployed to deal with the incident.

Officials of UNICEF and the district administration said that the rain/flood victims are being taken care of their food and drinking water has also been arranged, for the treatment of the sick people in the tent city.

Related Topics

Sindh Fire Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Flood Water Mobile Vehicle Larkana From Government Rains

Recent Stories

EuroPride Parade, Anti-Pride Protests Taking Place ..

EuroPride Parade, Anti-Pride Protests Taking Place in Serbia Despite Official Ba ..

43 seconds ago
 FCCI welcomes appointment of Rao Khalid as honorar ..

FCCI welcomes appointment of Rao Khalid as honorary consul general in Kazakhstan ..

46 seconds ago
 Agri scientists urged for tangible solution to red ..

Agri scientists urged for tangible solution to reduce ill-impacts of flood devas ..

47 seconds ago
 DC directs CEOs for action against officers over n ..

DC directs CEOs for action against officers over not visiting field

49 seconds ago
 vivo Smartphones Loved by Everyone — Consumers a ..

Vivo Smartphones Loved by Everyone — Consumers and Tech Experts Alike

46 minutes ago
 OPPO Celebrates 18th Anniversary, Building the Fut ..

OPPO Celebrates 18th Anniversary, Building the Future of Intelligent Living with ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.