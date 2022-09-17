Medical camp, mobile laboratory for flood affectees

District Administration, People's Primary Healthcare Initiative(PPHI) has set up a medical camp with a mobile laboratory in the tent city for rain/flood victims at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto municipal stadium Larkana, on Saturday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :District Administration, People's Primary Healthcare Initiative(PPHI) has set up a medical camp with a mobile laboratory in the tent city for rain/flood victims at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto municipal stadium Larkana, on Saturday.

In which doctors specializing in various diseases are treating the people living in the tent city and giving them free medicines.

Doctors and paramedical staff in the camp examined hundreds of patients and tested them for malaria, gastroenteritis, diarrhea and other diseases and provided them with free medicines if the cases were positive.

On this occasion, the doctors said that the people living in the camps often have complaints of malaria, gastroenteritis, diarrhea and vomiting, for which we are giving free medicines after checking them.

They said that malaria and other diseases were increasing after rains. They also said that the patients were being tested for malaria and other diseases.

In this regard, UNICEF and the social organization HANDS have started a program called "Wash Flood Emergency Response 2022" in Tent city with the support of the Sindh Government, under which clean drinking water will be provided to the people living in Khema Basti.

For this, clean water tanks have been installed at various places in the tent settlement, from where people are drinking water, apart from this, provision has been made for food and drinking water for the flood/rain victims living here and the Municipal Corporation has taken care of any untoward incident, a fire brigade vehicle has also been deployed to deal with the incident.

Officials of UNICEF and the district administration said that the rain/flood victims are being taken care of their food and drinking water has also been arranged, for the treatment of the sick people in the tent city.