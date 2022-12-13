UrduPoint.com

Medical Camp Organised For City Traffic Police Personnel

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 07:37 PM

A health screening camp was organized by the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare (Vertical Programmes) at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh, here on Tuesday.

The camp was formally inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Akhtar Malik and Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Irshad Ahmed, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Operations, CTO Lahore Dr. Asad Malhi and other officers were present on this occasion.

Akhtar Malik said that 3500 staff of City Traffic Police Lahore would be screened for diabetes, high blood pressure, respiratory diseases, mental problems (depression and anxiety), hepatitis B, C, TB and HIV AIDS in this camp. He further said that due to the health screening camp timely diagnosis of various diseases is possible and the main objective of this camp is to ensure the health of City Traffic Police personnel.

The CCPO said that the camp was organised with the support of primary and secondary healthcare for the welfare of Punjab Police personnel. He highly appreciated the efforts of the Health department.

