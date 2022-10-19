Medical camp organised for women

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The District Social Welfare Department Kohat on Wednesday organised a free medical camp for women.

Besides their general medical check-up and provision of free medicines, women were also advised on stress reducing techniques and therapy.

The medical camp was held with the cooperation of Rehnuma Family Planning Association of Pakistan at the Women Crisis Centre here under the supervision of District Officer of Social Welfare Department Amjid Afridi.