Medical camp organized for cops at SSU Headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directions of DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed for the welfare and well-being of personnel and their families, a free medical camp was set up at Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters.

Widely acclaimed consultant Trauma and Orthopedic surgeon, Medical Director AO Hospital and Clinic Doctor Syed Imran Ali Shah held a free of charge medical check-up for the police officers and personnel of Karachi Police at the medical camp, said a news release on Tuesday.

The medical camp was organized at the dispensary of SSU headquarters where a large number of officers, personnel and their families got themselves checked from the senior doctor and thanked DIGP Security for organizing free medical camp for their welfare.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed extended his gratitude to Dr. Syed Imran Ali Shah for conducting the medical check-up at the camp, adding that police officers and personnel had benefited from vast experience of the doctor.

Later, DIGP Security presented honorary shield to the Dr. Syed Imran Ali Shah.