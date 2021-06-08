UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Camp Organized For Cops At SSU Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Medical camp organized for cops at SSU Headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directions of DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed for the welfare and well-being of personnel and their families, a free medical camp was set up at Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters.

Widely acclaimed consultant Trauma and Orthopedic surgeon, Medical Director AO Hospital and Clinic Doctor Syed Imran Ali Shah held a free of charge medical check-up for the police officers and personnel of Karachi Police at the medical camp, said a news release on Tuesday.

The medical camp was organized at the dispensary of SSU headquarters where a large number of officers, personnel and their families got themselves checked from the senior doctor and thanked DIGP Security for organizing free medical camp for their welfare.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed extended his gratitude to Dr. Syed Imran Ali Shah for conducting the medical check-up at the camp, adding that police officers and personnel had benefited from vast experience of the doctor.

Later, DIGP Security presented honorary shield to the Dr. Syed Imran Ali Shah.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Doctor From

Recent Stories

ERC, HOPE Consortium sign MoU to support UAE’s e ..

5 minutes ago

Jannat Mirza apologizes from veteran  Bushra Ansa ..

27 minutes ago

Babar Azam leaves India’s Kohli behind by scorin ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

49 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

50 minutes ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.