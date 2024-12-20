Medical Camp Organized For Kurram Affectees On KP Governor’s Instructions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Under the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for Merged Districts arranged a medical camp at Bagan in Lower Kurram for the affectees.
A press release issued here on Friday, the camp, conducted in collaboration with the district administration and District Health Lower and Central Kurram, provided free medical check-ups and medicines to patients.
Chairman of PRCS Merged Districts, Imran Wazir, stated that high-quality antibiotics for pneumonia prevention in children and top-grade allergy medicines were distributed at the camp.
The medical camp was supported by a team of specialists, including Dr Amjad Khan Pediatrician, Dr Jalal ENT Specialist, Dr Khalid Gul Medical Officer, Dr Waheed Medical Officer, and Dr Hasina Akbar Gynecologist. Assistant Commissioner Lower Kurram Hafeez Ullah also visited the camp.
A total of 1,002 outpatient cases were handled during the camp, benefiting residents of Bagan, Talo, Konj, Badshah Kot, and nearby areas.
