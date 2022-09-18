Medical camp set up for Afghan Refugees outside Press Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :A private aesthetic clinic on Sunday set up a medical camp for the Afghan refugees exposed to infectious skin diseases and provided treatment to many, including children and women.

The refugees, who were exposed to infectious diseases of skin, have been staging sit-in protest in the Federal capital's F-6 Sector for months in support of their demands.

Living in the camps under the open sky in Islamabad, Afghan refugees have become infected with not only skin problems but also exposed to other diseases, including malaria, dengue fever and diarrhoea.

As a gesture of humanitarian assistance, Royal Cosmetic Surgery (RCS) came forth to help Afghan refugees suffering from skin problems. The clinic has been providing free of cost medical services for skin problems near National Press Club, Islamabad.

It is worth mentioning that the RCS is considered as one of the country's premier aesthetic treatment clinics. It has a team of board certified doctors and foreign surgeons possessing years of experience in their respective fields.

The RCS's founder and Chief Executive Officer Rai Shahid Kharal said that the RCS was the only private entity in Pakistan who had taken steps towards this activism on humanitarian grounds in order to help the Afghan brothers and sisters.

"We are now setting up an indoor premises for Afghan refugees in our office located in F-7 Markaz, Islamabad, which is fully equipped with all advancements for medical assistance to provide and facilitate these people who cannot afford any sort of medical services," he said.

He further added that such kind of set ups will also be established in flood-hit areas for treating the skin diseases of flood victims.

He further added, "We all have a social responsibility and obligation to help people who are living under poverty and especially those who have migrated here in Pakistan since they have no sources here".