Medical camp set up in jail

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A medical camp was set up with the collaboration of Madina Foundation Faisalabad here at Sargodha District jail to check the health conditions of inmates here on Tuesday.

According to police,the medical team,including Physician Dr.Rafeeq Ahmed, Surgeon Dr.

Saeed Ajmal, orthopedic specialist Dr.Abu Bakar,eye specialist Dr.Amir Shehzad, examined 391 prisoners and gave them free of charge medicines.

Supretendant jail Waheed Khan said that jail administration was utilizing all possible steps to provide best health facilities to prisoners as per vision of incumbent government.