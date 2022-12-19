UrduPoint.com

Medical Camp Set Up In Measles-hit Area Of Lasbela

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Medical camp set up in measles-hit area of Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Following the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, relief teams have reached the measles affected UC Kirsheikh of Lasbela district here Monday.

The Chief Minister had taken notice of the measles outbreak that claimed the lives of four children in the flood-stricken Lasbela district.

Officials of the provincial Health Department said that a camp had been set up in the affected Union Council and started the process of measles treatment and vaccination of the affected children.

More than 100 children have been vaccinated in the Union Council and three more teams are continuing the vaccination process in other villages, the officials told.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Lasbela issued instructions to the staff of DHQ Hospital and the DHOC to provide better medical facilities to the affected children in the affected Union Council. "The vaccination process should be accelerated immediately," he said and added that any kind of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

