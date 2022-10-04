UrduPoint.com

Medical Camp Set Up In Press Club

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Medical camp set up in Press club

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :A medical camp was setup in press club with cooperation of werrick pharmaceuticals here on Monday.

According to press club spokesman,Dr.Khan Muhammad examined various journalists during the camp.

The doctor stressed to change the eating habits and to exercise daily to maintain healthy lifestyle.

Khan Muhammad said that home made simple food protect people from major disease like heart attack,heart failure,kidney related multiple complications, sugar and many more.

President press club Mehar Asif and Secretary General Mian Mohsin were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Attack Doctor Mehar From

Recent Stories

SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments i ..

SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments in NAB law today

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Gen ..

Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Geneva for flood victims today

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

4 hours ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

13 hours ago
 UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in S ..

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in Somalia - Spokesperson

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.