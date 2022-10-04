Medical camp set up in Press club

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :A medical camp was setup in press club with cooperation of werrick pharmaceuticals here on Monday.

According to press club spokesman,Dr.Khan Muhammad examined various journalists during the camp.

The doctor stressed to change the eating habits and to exercise daily to maintain healthy lifestyle.

Khan Muhammad said that home made simple food protect people from major disease like heart attack,heart failure,kidney related multiple complications, sugar and many more.

President press club Mehar Asif and Secretary General Mian Mohsin were present on the occasion.