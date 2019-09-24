Medical camp set up to provide relief to earthquake affected people : AC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Mirpur, Raja Yasir Riaz said the administration had set up medical camps in earthquake affected areas. food was also being provided to the people in the camps, he stated while talking to ptv news.

He said the death toll was reported 20 people while others 300 were injured in this natural disaster.

All the injured had been shifted to the hospitals, he added.

He said death toll might be increased.

Raja Yasir said rescue operation was continuing in collaboration with Pakistan Army in the quake-hit areas.

Work to repair the roads had also been started in the quake-stricken areas, he added.

To a question, he said supply of electricity was still suspended to the quake-affected areas.