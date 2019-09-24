UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Camp Set Up To Provide Relief To Earthquake Affected People : AC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:50 PM

Medical camp set up to provide relief to earthquake affected people : AC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Mirpur, Raja Yasir Riaz said the administration had set up medical camps in earthquake affected areas. food was also being provided to the people in the camps, he stated while talking to ptv news.

He said the death toll was reported 20 people while others 300 were injured in this natural disaster.

All the injured had been shifted to the hospitals, he added.

He said death toll might be increased.

Raja Yasir said rescue operation was continuing in collaboration with Pakistan Army in the quake-hit areas.

Work to repair the roads had also been started in the quake-stricken areas, he added.

To a question, he said supply of electricity was still suspended to the quake-affected areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Earthquake Army Electricity Mirpur PTV

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

7 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.