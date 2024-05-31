Medical camp setup in jail

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A medical camp was setup for the screening of prisoners and jail staff at District Jail Sialkot here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain visited the District Jail Sialkot and inspected the screening camp.

Superintendent Jail Malik Babar and District Health Officer Dr Wasim Mirza were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that the screening camp was established to ensure the health of all the people imprisoned here.During the camp, along with prisoners the prison staff will also be tested for HIV, hepatitis, diabetes and other diseases and measures will be taken to treat those who were diagnosed with any disease.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain later visited the jail hospital, kitchen and various barracks and reviewed the food and other facilities provided to the prisoners.

Superintendent Jail Malik Babar Ali informed about the security of the jail, measures for the improvement of the prisoners while DHO Dr. Waseem Mirza gave a briefing about the screening camp.