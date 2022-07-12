Medical camp setup in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :A medical camp was setup by Rescue 1122 for assistance of flood victims of Tank district.

According to Rescue 1122, the camp was setup at flood hit Pai area.

Besides expediting relief efforts, the Rescue 1122 official are providing free treatment facilities to the affected people.

Besides Rescue, Police and law enforcement agencies were participating in the relief operation.