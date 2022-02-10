UrduPoint.com

Medical Camp To Be Held By 'eShifa'

Published February 10, 2022

Medical camp to be held by 'eShifa'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Shifa International Hospital and eShifa Islamabad have joined hands with Naval Anchorage Club to conduct a free health camp on February 12, Saturday.

The camp would start from 8:30 a.m and shall conclude at 3:00 p.m at the club's premises.

It will feature free of charge services including consultation with internationally trained and qualified doctors, blood glucose monitoring, serum creatinine tests and basic health assessments.

Those wishing to avail these facilities can register themselves through the mentioned link: https://bit.ly/35GIzQE. Moreover they can also contact at the given number: 0330-2001429.

>