Medical camps arranged in flood-affected villages of Nowshera, Charsadda

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lissaail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation, in collaboration with Habib Physiotherapy Complex Peshawar, here on Tuesday arranged free medical camp in the flood-affected and remote village of Nowshera district, Hassan Khel.

A team of medical professionals examined 643 patients including women and children and distributed free medicines. Crutches were also distributed among people with disabilities.

The foundation also arranged a free medical camp in areas of Charsadda district including Hameed Mian Dehri and Turangzai. As many as 554 patients were examined and crutches and walkers were distributed among patients with physical disabilities.