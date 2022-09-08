UrduPoint.com

Medical Camps Established To Provide Free Medicine To Rain-affectees

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 08:02 PM

On the directives of Sindh Health Minister and Focal Person for Rain Emergency Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar, the establishment of free medical camps in rain-affected areas of the district is in progress

In this regard, District Health Department and PPHI separately set up medical camps at Town Committee Jam Sahib of tehsil Daur and Village Sono Khan Rind of Union Council Jhooro Shar. The camps provided free medical treatment and free medicines to rain-affectees and citizens. On the occasion, the recipients of medical treatment and medicines thanked Sindh Health Minister for the free treatment facilities. Rain-hit persons commended the efforts of the minister in the wake of spreading diseases.

Later talking to press, Additional District Health Officer Dr Riaz Shah, Dr Shahmir Lashari, Lady Dr Iqra and others said that free medical camps were providing medical assistance and free medicines to affectees on daily basis on the instructions of Sindh Health Minister that aims at reducing the difficulties and problems of rain-affectees. They said that large numbers of patients of Malaria and stomach problems were pouring in for treatment at medical camps where more than 1000 patients are checked and provided treatment.

On the other hand, health department's mobile medical teams are also working in the field and providing treatment facilities while Peoples Medical Hospital, Nawabshah is also establishing medical camps on daily basis.

