Medical camps established to treat gastro patients in Bagh Katan Bala

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :District Administration Lower Dir Wednesday established medical camps to treat the patients that are suffering from gastrointestinal disorders after drinking water from a stream in Bagh Katan Bala area of the district.

According to Rescue 1122, medical team and ambulance has been dispatched to the area after the outbreak of gastro disease among population due to water intake from a stream.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tariq Khan also met with affected patients and visited the village to witness ongoing relief activities. He said that all available resources would be utilized to help out people.

It is worth mentioning that residents of the village were affected after drinking water from a stream last night. One woman died due to infection while twenty patients were still under treatment in District Hospital Taimargara.