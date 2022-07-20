UrduPoint.com

Medical Camps Established To Treat Gastro Patients In Bagh Katan Bala

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Medical camps established to treat gastro patients in Bagh Katan Bala

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :District Administration Lower Dir Wednesday established medical camps to treat the patients that are suffering from gastrointestinal disorders after drinking water from a stream in Bagh Katan Bala area of the district.

According to Rescue 1122, medical team and ambulance has been dispatched to the area after the outbreak of gastro disease among population due to water intake from a stream.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tariq Khan also met with affected patients and visited the village to witness ongoing relief activities. He said that all available resources would be utilized to help out people.

It is worth mentioning that residents of the village were affected after drinking water from a stream last night. One woman died due to infection while twenty patients were still under treatment in District Hospital Taimargara.

Related Topics

Water Died Dir Bagh Rescue 1122 Women All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & C ..

Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & Customs delegation at Port of J ..

31 minutes ago
 OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

35 minutes ago
 Chairman PTA Speaks at APT Policy & Regulatory For ..

Chairman PTA Speaks at APT Policy & Regulatory Forum 2022

47 minutes ago
 Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss regio ..

Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss regional security

50 minutes ago
 Ahsan underlines need for further strengthening Pa ..

Ahsan underlines need for further strengthening Pak-US ties

59 minutes ago
 Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.