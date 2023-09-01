Open Menu

Medical Camps Set Up For Devotees In Bhit Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 06:11 PM

The Health Department has set up medical camps across various locations of Bhit Shah, to provide health facilities to the devotees during the 280th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, while more than 30 ambulances have been stationed in Bhittai Shah city and on a national highway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Health Department has set up medical camps across various locations of Bhit Shah, to provide health facilities to the devotees during the 280th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, while more than 30 ambulances have been stationed in Bhittai Shah city and on a national highway.

Additional Director General Health Sindh Pir Ghulam Hussain and Deputy Director General Health Dr. Sohrab visited different medical camps to review the healthcare facilities provided there, where District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Nazir Malah briefed them about healthcare arrangements for people.

In these camps, he informed that over 159 doctors and para-medical staff were available to cater to various medical needs of the devotees, and information about various diseases was also being disseminated to them. Besides, anti-mosquito spray was being conducted in various areas of Bhit Shah during the morning and evening hours, with the help of the Municipal departments.

