Medical camps setup in rain-hit areas of Shaheed Benazir Abad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, the Department of Health and Livestock have established medical camps in the district areas that adversely affected by recent torrential rains.

The department's teams visited villages Behram Birhamani, Abdullah Shah, Viallage Nathiani, Sher Ali, Abul Hassan, Nisar Mari, Allah Ditta Gorchani and other affected villages and provided facilities of medical treatment at free Medical Camps.

Apart from camps, department set up mobile Dispensary in villages Karim Bux Magsi, Atta Muhammad Waswano and residents of 52 Nusrat area to provide medical assistance at their doorstep.

The department of Livestock is expeditiously vaccinating the pet and domestic animals and it has vaccinated more than 1,69,000 animals for different diseases while 2875 animals were given medical treatment and it is still in progress.

Deputy Commissioner said that vaccination campaign is being monitored while other relief activities are also in progress side by side.