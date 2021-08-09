UrduPoint.com

Medical Camps To Be Set Up For Ashura Processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Monday said that special medical camps would be set up along the Ashura procession routes on Muharram 10, to provide first aid to the mourners.

Presiding over a meeting along with Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan, to review arrangements for Muharram ul Haram, the minister directed the officials of the district health authority to make arrangements at city hospitals to deal with any emergency like situation.

Rashid said that four medical camps would be set up at Committee Chowk, Choor Chowk, Kotwali chowk and Qasai Gali.

He directed heads of departments to complete all necessary arrangements to provide security at majalis and processions during Muharram as nothing could be more important than maintaining law and order.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khan passed instructions to all Municipal officers regarding lighting, patchwork, installation of manhole covers, traffic management, parking and removal of hanging electrical wires.

He directed the Rescue-1122 officials to keep their vehicles in order at Fawara Chowk, Banni market, Bara market and near Imambargah Maqbool Hussain on the Ashura day to handle any crises.

Amir asked the officials to maintain close liaison with religious institutions that had licenses to hold majalis and Muharram processions in the first 10 days of Muharram.

He said that Youm-e-Ashur processions would be monitored through CCTV and these cameras would be kept completely functional.

Amir asked the Ulema to cooperate with the administration and observe the timing schedule of the processions.

