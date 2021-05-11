Medical centre, 4 stores sealed for violating COVID SOPs

The district administration Monday continued action against violation of COVID standard operating procedures in Taluka City and sealed one medical centre and four medical stores

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The district administration Monday continued action against violation of COVID standard operating procedures in Taluka City and sealed one medical centre and four medical stores.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo along with personnel of Pakistan Army and Police visited Cantonment areas and sealed one medical centre and 4 medical stores for violating coronavirus related SOPs.

Abubakar Sadhayo said people's health was too priority of the government and no one would be allowed to play with the lives of citizens.

He asked the shopkeepers to strictly adhere to the SOPs issued by the government failing which strict action would be initiated against them.