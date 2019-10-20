Medical check-up of torture-hit kids carried out

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, medical check-up of torture-hit children of Okara was conducted on Sunday.

Doctors conducted thorough medical check-up and declared children completely fit and healthy.

Deputy Commissioner Okara Maryam Khan said the children would also be enrolled in school on the CM's orders.