Medical Check-up Of Torture-hit Kids Carried Out
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, medical check-up of torture-hit children of Okara was conducted on Sunday.
Doctors conducted thorough medical check-up and declared children completely fit and healthy.
Deputy Commissioner Okara Maryam Khan said the children would also be enrolled in school on the CM's orders.