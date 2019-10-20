UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Check-up Of Torture-hit Kids Carried Out

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Medical check-up of torture-hit kids carried out

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, medical check-up of torture-hit children of Okara was conducted on Sunday.

Doctors conducted thorough medical check-up and declared children completely fit and healthy.

Deputy Commissioner Okara Maryam Khan said the children would also be enrolled in school on the CM's orders.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Okara Sunday Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

36 minutes ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

51 minutes ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

1 hour ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

2 hours ago

Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Centre awarded CAP ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.