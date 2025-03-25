Medical college achieves outstanding success in MBBS exam

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Rai Medical College Sargodha has demonstrated remarkable success in the Second Professional MBBS Annual Examination conducted by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore, achieving a commendable pass percentage of 92.39%.

Chairman of Rai Medical Complex and College, Professor Dr. Rai Muhammad Aslam, talking to APP on Tuesday, highlighted the impressive performance of the college and stated that a total of 5,425 students from 45 medical colleges participated in the January-March 2025 Second Professional MBBS (Modular) Annual Examination 2024 under UHS Lahore.

Among them, 4,687 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 86.56%. Rai Medical College's 92 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 85 passed, securing an impressive 92.39% success rate. Prof Dr. Rai Aslam praised the dedication, hard work, and commitment of the faculty members and students for this outstanding achievement. He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to providing high-quality education and training, ensuring even better results in the future.