PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan said on Friday that Medical College Haripur and Trauma Center would be constructed in accordance with international standards for which all the work has been completed.

He was presiding over a meeting, held here at Health Department Peshawar, and said that under the PMDC rules the distance between the college and the hospital is less than 35 kilometers.

He said that the district headquarters hospital Haripur would be given status of category-A hospital very soon adding that construction and rehabilitation of C and D category hospitals would be done non modern style to facilitate the patients.

Health Minister Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan DEDAC chairman Haripur Arshad Ayub Khan, senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Yusuf Ayub. Khan, MPA Faisal Zaman, DG Health Dr. Arshad, DHO Haripur Dr. Saifullah Khalid and other senior officials attended the meeting.

DHO Haripur briefed the ministers on the condition of hospitals and available health facilities.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that along with DHQ Hospital Haripur all the remaining hospitals will be recovered and improved with every possible effort.

On the occasion, the Health Minister Dr Hasham Inamullah Khan directed the health officials of the department that emergency work should be done to fix the condition of hospitals in Haripur and their white wash and fixation should be made at the earliest so that patients may have better health facilities.

He added that separate funds would be issued for the purpose.

The work will be done on a priority basis to solve the problems faced by the doctors and staff there.

He said that the Trauma Center should be tailored to Level-Two which will have two major operation theaters adding that appropriate, skilled and experienced doctors will be deployed to deal with any emergency and people will be provided with healthcare facilities.