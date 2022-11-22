Medical college in Bahawalnagar to become operational in June 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi has said that a medical college in Bahawalnagar will be completed in any case and it will become fully operational in June 2024.

Chairing a meeting, the health secretary said that the medical college in Bahawalnagar would be provided with other facilities including doctor's residences, doctors and student hostels. He said that DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar had 539 beds. "Work is also going on rapidly on Mother and Child Hospital with 200 beds in Bahawalnagar," he added. The health secretary directed the officers concerned to complete coordination with P&D department with reference to medical college in Bahawalnagar.

Special Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Development Agha Nabil, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Director Buildings South Umeer Chaudhry, CEO Bahawal Nagar Dr. Faiza attended the meeting. Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi reviewed the roadmap for medical college scheme in Bahawalnagar in detail during the meeting. Additional Secretary Development Agha Nabil, Building Department officers and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti gave a briefing to the health secretary.