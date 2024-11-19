Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harassment committees

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has directed all public and private medical and dental colleges to establish anti-harassment committees to prevent and address complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has directed all public and private medical and dental colleges to establish anti-harassment committees to prevent and address complaints.

The decision was taken to create a safer and more respectful environment for students, faculty, and staff in medical and dental institutions across the country.

This critical step, will help create respectful and supportive spaces for students, faculty, and staff.

These anti-harassment committees will be entrusted with investigating harassment complaints and will be bound to submit their reports within 10 days of receiving a complaint to the respective institution harassment committees.

In a statement, President PM&DC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj said that these anti-harassment committees will play an essential role in promoting accountability, strengthening preventive measures, and will encourage individuals to report any cases of harassment without fear.

He emphasized that workplace harassment goes beyond sexual harassment and demands for favors.

"It encompasses a wide range of discrimination and mistreatment, including gender-based discrimination that undermines professional abilities."

He said that there is verbal harassment, like offensive language, insults, and rumor-spreading.

He added other types of harassment including physical intimidation or unwanted contact, psychological harassment through bullying, criticism, and exclusion? ethnic, and disability-based discrimination, often involving slurs and stereotypes, age-related and religious harassment, involving derogatory comments or exclusion and abuse of authority, with unrealistic expectations or public humiliation.

He added that these types of harassment create a toxic work environment, impacting mental health and productivity.

He said that the biggest harassment is the punishment for reporting these types of issues or opposing unethical practices.

He said, "PM&DC encourages all students, faculty, and staff to actively contribute to maintain a respectful atmosphere by supporting and cooperating with these committees."

"Together, we can create an academic environment where everyone can work, learn, and grow without the threat of harassment."