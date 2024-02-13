Open Menu

Medical Colleges Should Focus On Research: Dr Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Medical profession not only provides respectable livelihood to young medical graduates but also help them serve the ailing humanity, however, medical colleges should focus on research to improve the quality of medical education in addition to providing cost effective solution to the emerging diseases, said Major General (R) Professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam Pro-Vice Chancellor National University of Medical Sciences Rawalpindi

He was addressing the “White Coat” ceremony of the Aziz Fatima Medical College (AFMC). He said that public sector medical institutions were insufficient to provide qualified doctors to the burgeoning population of Pakistan.

He expressed satisfaction that the private sector has heavily invested in this sector which helped Pakistan to overcome the shortage of doctors.

He appreciated the management of AFMC that has taken key steps to modernize and upgrade the medical syllabus.

He said that it would help produce specialist doctors in addition to opening new avenues for research to control the emerging challenges in this field.

He said that no doubt research is a tough and time taking step but a baby step will lead toward new horizons.

Mian Muhammad Idrees Managing Trustee AFMC welcomed the students of first year and congratulated them for adopting a highly prestigious profession to serve humanity.

He termed white coat as an insignia of the respect exclusively dedicated to this noble profession and urged them to preserve their integrity, dedication and commitment to this profession.

He also administered oaths to the students and advised them to observe best medical ethics in their professional life.

Principal Prof Dr. Muhammad Saeed, Director General Administration Aftab Ahmad Khan and other faculty members were also present during this meeting.

