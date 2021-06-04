UrduPoint.com
Medical Colleges, Universities To Open On 7th

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has decided to open all medical colleges / universities / nursing colleges from June 7 across the province in view of recommendation of Cabinet Committee for Covid-19.

This was said by Secretary Specialized Healthcare Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan here on Friday while chairing a meeting.

He said all medical and dental students would attend classes regularly from June 7 and would get them vaccinated too. All v vice chancellors and principals had been directed to ensure vaccination of all medical students within SOPs of Covid-19, he added.

The secretary health stated all heads of medical institutions had been directed to relieve the nurses and nursing officers immediately who were admitted in Post-RN B.Sc. Nursing or one-year specialization Course for pursuing further studies. The health department has issued a notification in this regard, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

